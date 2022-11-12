Star couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who have been married for more than a decade, seemingly hit a rough patch. Reports of their separation are now going viral after the Tennis star shared a cryptic post on social media. While they’ve maintained silence on it, speculations are rife that the two are heading for divorce.

Sania shared an emotional story wherein she talked about a lonely day. Later, she put up an Instagram photo with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in which she wrote about tough days. Reports started pouring in of their divorce since these two updates and Sania and Shoaib have not spoken up on the issue.

Now the latest report from Pakistan News channel Geo News, Sania Mirza, and Shoib Malik will soon announce their divorce after legal complications are done away with. They will be co-parenting their son Izhaan, who recently celebrated his fourth birthday.

Tennis star Sania and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib got married on April 15, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Following their marriage, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza shifted to Dubai as this was one place where both of them could live peacefully. Earlier, it was reported that Sania has initiated the divorce after getting to know of an alleged affair of Shoaib with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. Last, Shoaib and Ayesha did a bold photoshoot together and Sania seems to have not liked it so much.

Some reports claimed that Shoaib is allegedly having an extramarital affair with Ayesha. Currently, it is speculated that both Sania and Shoaib are living apart and only co-parenting their kid Izhaan.

