Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with Pathaan in January 2023 and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Amidst this, the superstar added another feather to his hat as he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award in Sharjah.

The 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 was held at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. SRK attended the event and several of his fans were also in attendance. Pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media.

In a video shared by a fan club, superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the event in an all-black avatar and received the award for his act of ‘contribution to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity’. The superstar even gave a speech at the event.

A part of his speech read, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.” King Khan even recreated his iconic, arms-stretched-out pose, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

“All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.” – #ShahRukhKhan at Sharjah International Book Fair as he receives the award of International Icon of Cinema and Culture pic.twitter.com/YGmmUQ3FwU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

In another clip, superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated the audience with his iconic dialogue—“Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki… agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”, from his film Om Shanti Om, which recently clocked 15 years. He also added dialogues from Baazigar.

SRK also revealed about his late parents and how they would react to all the love he recieves from his fans. He said, “I think my mother would say first, ‘Tum bahut patle hogae ho, thoda sa weight put on karlo. Kaisa tumhara mooh hogaya hai andar-andar, tumhara kalle andar chale gae hain (You’ve become so thin, put on some weight. Your face has sunk in, cheeks have disappeared) so eat a little more.”

“But I think my father and my mother both would be very proud of I think my one achievement… if I can call it an achievement, I think it is something we have to do and something we live by… I think they will be proud of the way we have been able to bring up my three children. I think they will be very happy,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

