Yesterday, we got confirmation that Kartik Aaryan is going to be a part of Hera Pheri 3 from none other than Paresh Rawal. Ever since then, Akki fans have been sharing their disappointment on Twitter and requested the makers to rethink their decision. Not just that, even fans of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others unite under the ‘No Akshay Kumar, No Hera Pheri 3’ trend. Keep reading to know more.

It was yesterday, the news came in stating Akshay has dropped out of Hera Pheri threequel and other comedy franchises. Just after that, while replying to one user on Twitter, Paresh Rawal revealed that Kartik has joined him and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri part 3. However, it is yet to be known if Kartik is playing a new character or if he has replaced Akshay as Raju.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After this news about Hera Pheri 3 came in, not just Akshay Kumar fans but even supporters of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and other actors started trending ‘No Akshay Kumar No Hera Pheri 3’ on Twitter. Even neutral netizens are asking the makers to reconsider the casting of Kartik Aaryan as no one can replace Akshay as Raju. Fans are even targeting Akshay for not making any promising moves to take the film forward.

Under ‘No Akshay Kumar No Hera Pheri 3’ trend, one Salman Khan fan wrote, “If Paresh Rawal is A Heart of Hera Pheri series then #AkshayKumar is the soul. Without Akshay #HeraPheri3 will be like a dead body without soul.” “It’s impossible to imagine any other actor as Raju other than Akshay,” writes one Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Check out some more reactions below:

I'm salman khan fan

But i have a special space for Raju in my heart

No body can replace him NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/AdA4OVUzm6 — BULLA🥺🤙 (@BullaKasai) November 11, 2022

This is not just a movie,they are not just characters, they are emotions since the childhood……

This should not be ruined NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/O8xJcGYAHm — chavanp 😎🤏 (@chavanp6) November 11, 2022

This is not just a movie,

It's a emotion for us. NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/e7WDmYK1Ih — Delhi Akkians (@akkians_delhi) November 11, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Radhika Apte Exposes Dark Side Of Bollywood Confirming How Shor In The City Makers Spread Rumours Of Her Dating Tusshar Kapoor, Says “It Obviously Wasn’t True”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram