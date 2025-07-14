Siddharth’s 3BHK is earning well at the box office despite facing a triple clash with Shiva’s comedy film Paranthu Po and Surya Vijay Sethupathi’s action film Phoenix. In 10 days, Siddharth’s coming-of-age drama has earned a total of 9.83 crore at the box office.

Siddharth Trends 68% Better Than Shiva’s Film

Siddharth’s film is currently trending better than Shiva’s film, which is 68% higher in total collection. Paranthu Po, in 10 days, has earned only 5.83 crore at the box office.

3BHK Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, 3BHK earned 91 lakh at the box office, It would have been phenomenal if the film would have hit the 1 crore mark, yet again, however, the numbers are still celebratory, as they witnessed a visible jump from the previous day which earned 86 lakh.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Siddharth‘s film at the box office.

Week 1: 7.67 crore

Day 8: 38 lakh

Day 9: 86 lakh

Day 10: 91 lakh

Total: 9.83 crore

Siddharth’s 3rd-Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

3BHK has surpassed Maha Samudram to become the 3rd highest-grossing film for the actor post-COVID. It would take another week to claim the second spot if the film manages to stay at the box office for another week!

Take a look at Siddharth’s highest-grossing films post-COVID (India net collections).

Indian 2: 83 crore Chithha: 12.35 crore 3BHK: 9.83 crore Maha Samudram: 8.1 crore Takkar: 5.1 crore

3BHK Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collections: 9.83 crore

India Gross Collections: 11.59 crore

Overseas Gross Collections: 1.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collections: 13.34 crore

