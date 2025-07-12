The entire entertainment industry, not only in Pakistan but also in India, is shocked over the tragic demise of Humaira Asghar Ali. The 31-year-old actress was found dead in her apartment almost 9 months after her passing away. A close friend has now unveiled her last voice note, and it is heartbreaking! Scroll below for all the details.

About Humaira Asghar Ali’s tragic death

On July 8, 2025, Police found the body of Humaira Asghar Ali in her Karachi apartment. Due to months of unpaid rent, the court had ordered an eviction, but little did anyone know that the Benaam actress had died months ago.

Humaira’s family had reportedly disowned her over her entry into showbiz. Rumors also suggested that her family refused to claim the body. However, her brother Naveed Asghar later clarified that they had completed the formalities and taken custody of her last remains.

The Pakistani actress had driven away from her family. She moved to Karachi around 7 years ago and had not met her loved ones for almost 1.5 years.

Humaira Asghar Ali’s last voice note

In her last note to a close friend Dureshehwar, Humaira apologized for missing her call. She could be heard saying, “I’m so sorry, I was travelling, caught up here and there. I’m so happy tum Makkah me ho. Mere liye bohot saari please… apni cutie si dost/ behen ke liye bohot saari dil se dua karna. For my career, dua me zarur yaad rakhna. Mere liye bohot saari tumhe dua karni hai.”

Spine-chilling details about Humaira’s tragic death

As per the forensic experts, Humaira Asghar Ali was barely recognisable. Her body was found in the advanced stage of decomposition. As per Arab News, the report added, “Parts of the body were entirely devoid of muscle tissue, and the bones began to disintegrate upon touch. The brain matter was completely decomposed via autolysis, and internal organs turned into a black-coloured mass. The cartilage in joints was absent; however, it said no fractures were detected in bones.”

Reports also revealed that brown insects were found on her body, especially on her hair.

Humaira was laid to rest in Lahore on Friday evening. No foul play was suspected in her death. Very few people attended the funeral of the late Pakistani actress.

May Humaira Asghar Ali’s soul rest in peace.

