Kangana Ranaut is not only a stellar actor but is also considered one of the most controversial actors in the film industry. While the actor was earlier suspended from Twitter for controversial statements on the platform, she recently grabbed the attention of the netizens once again as she called out Instagram by referring to it as a dumb platform.

Kangana Ranaut was suspended by Twitter last year for sharing her political views which weren’t allowed as per company guidelines. She had written, “Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually, ideologically motivated, (and) not about looks or lifestyle. I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence; for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life..”

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is now praising Twitter while calling Instagram dumb. She took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note in which she stated that “dumb” Instagram was about pictures where whatever opinion one wrote disappeared the next day. She went on to add how it was useless for people like her who meant everything they said and wanted to document their thoughts for people who cared to delve into them.

She wrote, “Dumb Instagram is about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappears next day, as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous dumbo, who doesn’t want to see what he or she wrote a day before because they anyway don’t mean what they say, so it (should) rather disappear. But what about some of us, who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts for people, who care to delve into them, start a dialogue or conversation. These are mini blogs, which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject, and the object, both.”

