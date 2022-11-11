Yesterday was a star-studded night as GQ Awards took place in the city. The event witnessed celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Nargis Fakhri, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F among others put their best fashion foot forward. But netizens couldn’t keep their eyes off Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who went all blingy! Scroll below to know all the details.

As most know, DeepVeer is one of the most followed couples in Bollywood. Recently, rumours were rife that there was trouble in paradise but the couple treated rumours like trash and quashed it with major couple goals. There’s no denying that the duo bring a smile to our faces every time they make an appearance together and last night was no different!

Ranveer Singh was seen donning a black velvet blazer with a dragon print across one side of his matching pants. He paired it up with a green colour shirt and a gold tassel accessory across the neck. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, opted for a red oversized pantsuit. She opted for a rope-like cut-out top within it.

The couple truly went all blingy for the GQ Awards 2022 and netizens couldn’t help but notice how Deepika Padukone has been matching the ‘atrangi’ avatars of Ranveer Singh. Unfortunately, many even trolled their fashion statement and suggested they fire their stylists.

A user wrote, “Yeh cartoon wale dress pata nhii kaha se pehen ke aa jate hai”

Another commented, “Finally Isko bhi lukkhi bana hi diya”

“Ranveer ruined DP’s style,” a user wrote.

“Ranvir Singh ne dipika ko apne jaisa bna diya h,” another reacted.

A user wrote, “Me tera joker tu meri joker or ye media hmari hai noker”

Take a look at the viral video ft Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

