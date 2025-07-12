Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne are both quite popular in Hollywood and have made their names in the music and acting industry, respectively, with their dedication. They had a brief romantic link-up in 2016 when they were spotted at Jingle Ball in Miami. It ended with a huge controversy. Now, Thorne, in a recent Instagram post, ignited that drama by making some shocking claims about Puth.

For those who don’t know, Thorne was then single after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, Teen Wolf actor, Tyler Posey, and rumors about her dating life with Charlie Puth were quite rife. Although Puth and Thorne never admitted or denied their relationship phase, after the Attention singer blamed the Shake It Up actress on X (previously known as Twitter) for cheating on him and even mentioned Tyler’s name, people found out about the secret. Scroll ahead to know about their drama.

What Did Charlie Puth Say About Bella Thorne?

Back in 2016, as romance started to brew between Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne, it grabbed a lot of attention from people. However, their romance was short-lived as Puth accused her of cheating on him and wrote on X (via People), “I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.” Even though he didn’t mention Thorne but he did apologise to Posey in his following post, “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.”

After this went out, hours later, Bella Thorne responded to all these accusations and while denying her romantic link-up with Puth and being together with Tyler, she wrote, “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and Charlie and I AREN’T DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.” Another tweet had, “Charlie and I were hanging out. He saw an old interview and got butthurt, but instead of texting me and asking about it, he put it on Twitter.”

Later in 2017, when Thorne appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, she further explained how difficult her breakup phase had been with Tyler Posey, and that time, Charlie was trying to reach out to her. They had hung out twice or so, and she even thought he was way too cool and talented. In the meantime, he had invited her to see him perform at the Jingle Ball, which blew up out of proportion. She even claimed that Charlie overreacted after seeing an old article about her and Posey, and didn’t even contact her before posting stuff about her.

Why Charlie Puth & Bella Thorne’s Drama Is Surfacing All Over Again?

On July 11, 2025, on an entertainment Instagram account’s post that featured former Little Mix singer Jade’s comment about not ever collaborating with Charlie Puth again, Bella Thorne commented. She wrote, “Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him.” This sparked a new wave of conversation online and their previous drama started to surface once again.

For the unversed, while Bella is now engaged to the film producer, Mark Emms, Charlie Puth announced that he married his childhood friend, Brooke Sansone, in September 2024. What are your thoughts about this whole drama between Puth and Thorne?

