Charlie Puth took a stand against Kanye West’s latest controversy, using his social media platform to issue a desperate plea.

The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer publicly called out West after the rapper made a shocking move, replacing his Yeezy website’s usual lineup of high-end fashion with a single $20 white T-shirt featuring a Swastika. The offensive design, a symbol long associated with Nazism, white supremacy, and hate, quickly sparked outrage on the internet.

Hey @Shopify why are you still powering Kanye West's Yeezy's website which now only sells a Nazi T-shirt? pic.twitter.com/E3brb8E1ZG — Rowan Polovin (@rowpolo) February 10, 2025

Charlie Puth Calls Out Kanye West

The situation escalated following West’s bizarre Super Bowl commercial, where he directed fans to visit his website. However, instead of premium footwear or apparel, visitors were met with the disturbing new merchandise.

But before the site was ultimately shut down, Charlie Puth took to Instagram and urged West to reconsider, warning of the dangerous message he was spreading.

“@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous,” he said, adding, “You are selling a T shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE.”

Charlie Puth has a message for Ye pic.twitter.com/1wkVnVHvSg — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) February 11, 2025

Fans Applaud Charlie Puth for Speaking Out

Fans swiftly rallied behind Puth, praising him for speaking out while others questioned why more celebrities remained silent.

One Reddit user wrote, “At least he cares man, and I don’t know his stance on Kanye West but he didn’t need to say this. He not just protecting and looking out for others but also for Ye. We need more people to speak about it, maybe this is the first step to improving.”

Another fan added, “Glad someone said something even if its as random as Charie Puth, the amount of people close to Ye who have kept dead silent like he wasn’t going insane on twitter for 4 days straight condoning pedophilia, sexual abuse, antisematism, pornography and nazism.” And a third chimed in, “Better to speak up about it than enable this s–t to continue.”

However, not everyone believed Puth’s plea would make a difference. One person noted, “I genuinely feel this does nothing. If anything it would just push Ye to do edgier stuff.” Another agreed: “sigh…. the more people tell him not to do something the more he will do it…….”

