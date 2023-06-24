Charlie Puth and BTS’ youngest Jungkook indeed made a singing duo that their fans would never forget. The two singers collaborated for their track Left and Right last year which came out to be a banger. Within a few days of its release, the track broke several records an gave everyone a gist of Jungkook and Puth’s popularity. On the song’s first anniversary, the 31-year-old recently hinted a reunion with the K-Pop idol.

Jungkook made his musical debut with the band in 2013 alongside V, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and J-Hope. While the youngest one in the band had sung various songs, his collaboration with Puth marked the beginning of his individual career.

Last year, after a long case in the court, the South Korean boy band BTS’ members announced a temporary hiatus and added they would complete their mandatory military service. The first member to begin training was the band’s eldest one Jin, followed by J-Hope, who got enlisted in April. Last year, as the some of the band’s members also focused on their individual careers, Jungkook kickstarted it with Charlie Puth. The collaboration came out to be a good one as their song Left and Right broke several records on Spotify and entered top charts, including Billboard’s top selling song if the week.

As it has been a year since the track was released, Charlie Puth took to his Twitter handle to pen a thank you note for his fans. He wrote, “Happy 1 year of Left & Right with JungKook! Thank you to all the fans who showed and continue to give so much love to this song. From its inception, a small melody idea I had in my head, to the success of it today, really blows my mind.” Reacting to the tweet, fans were wondering if the singer has plans to meet Jungkook as one wrote, “The only thing missing is you guys performing the song together.”

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer gave his fans a ray of hope teasing his reunion with Jungkook during his latest world tour, The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience. He wrote, “Maybe on 1 of my 3 South Korea dates ;).”

We can now only wait for Jungkook and Charlie Puth to confirm a reunion.

