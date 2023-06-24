Beyonce is a legend. She is the ultimate singing icon, and there’s no one like her. Her stage performances always drive her fans crazy and for all the right reasons. She is high on energy, her moves are infectious and her voice oh-so-seductive. But, even the greatest performers of all time face some difficult moments on stage as it’s quite inevitable. Something similar happened recently when the songstress faced a wardrobe malfunction that was saved by one of her dancers. Scroll on to learn more.

The Single Ladies singer dodged an oopsie moment during her show in Germany with the help of one of her background dancers.

Beyonce is currently on her ‘Renaissance’ tour, impressing her fans with her high-octane performances. Her recent stop was in Hamburg, where the diva donned a hot pink halter dress with dangerously high slits on both sides. The costume was from her own label, Ivy Park, and it featured a low-cut neckline that put her flawless cl*avage on display. While she performed on her hit track Break My Soul, one of the straps on her shoulder began to fall off.

In a video shared by Page Six on YouTube, one of the dancers from the French dance group Les Twins could be seen coming to her rescue. He jumped in front of Beyonce, blocked her sight from the crowd, and gave time to Beyonce to adjust her straps correctly. He first placed his hand on her and made her put it on her chest so that she knew what she needed to do.

Take A Look:

Now that’s what we call a completely heroic moment! Also, kudos to the singer for not messing with her notes for even one second, continuing to sing with the same energy and fixing her dress at the same time.

There’s a reason why Beyonce is on top of her game, and her fans can see exactly why!

