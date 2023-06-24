The concept of Spiderverse is getting explored as more and more characters are being introduced. It was recently announced that the upcoming Rapper Bad Bunny starrer El Muerto, a spinoff of the Spider-Man movie, would be delayed indefinitely from its original release date of January 12, 2024. A new report gives a shocking update about the future of the movie, which might not be good for the superhero fandom.

As it was indefinitely delayed and pulled off of Sony’s release schedule, many were confused about the project’s future. Featuring the rapper in the titular role of Juan-Carlos Sánchez, the movie is set to be directed by Jonás Cuarón if it moves into further production. While the production has released no official update, read on ahead to know more about the rumour.

Taking to Twitter, One Take News reports that Bad Bunny has exited the upcoming Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff El Muerto. The report also adds that Sony is looking forward to replacing the actor as he will no longer be the star as the title character. While no further reason has been mentioned about the exit, it is speculated that the singer’s busy tour schedule and ongoing delays during the writer’s strike could be the reason.

Additionally, whether Bad Bunny will stay on the project as an executive producer for El Muerto is still questionable. It can also be assumed that the current project’s future is seemingly in flux, and the actor has now exited the film. Sony will continue to move ahead with their upcoming Spider-Man spin-offs Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, and Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Not to forget, while Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man is currently in currently on pause due to the WGA strike, the superhero fandom is eagerly waiting for the update on future projects. For more information, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

