Hollywood star Tom Holland rarely gets into controversies but when he does it surely gets big enough to make headlines. The same happened when the Spider-Man star made a comment on the future of him playing the iconic role on the silver screen back in 2021. Holland then slammed the media for misconstruing his lines adding no one actually speaks the truth. Scroll down to read the details.

The role of Spider-Man has been earlier played by Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield but Tom Holland is the one who has appeared the most in movies as Spider-Man. The actor in the superhero role was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking of Tom Holland taking a dig at the press, according to Epic Stream, the actor got on the wrong side of the media when he said he must’ve done something wrong if he would be playing Spider-Man in his ‘30s. Explaining this later, the actor expressed his frustration over journalists saying, “This is just a perfect example of how, like, everything you say is always misconstrued and no one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks like. I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it,” said Holland adding, “Spider-Man will always live on in me, and I know that Amy and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like.”

Shedding more light on the same, Tom Holland continued, “If that happens to be with me, then that’s very exciting; but if it’s time for me to walk away, then I’ll do so proudly.”

The Devil All The Time added, “What I was referring to in that interview where I said ‘If I was playing Spider-Man when I’m 30 I’ve done something wrong,’ it’s because I would be taking up an opportunity for someone to come in and change what being Spider-Man means.”

Holland further shared, “Spider-Man could be more diverse; it could be a female character – it could be anything. So that’s what I was saying – and thanks to that journalist for changing that, I really appreciate it.”

