While we wait for every single update that is coming out of the DCU mill, one of the most anticipated projects with skyrocketing curiosity attached to it is Superman: Legacy. While it is the first project in the revamped DCU and its Chapter One: Gods And Monsters, it is also the movie that will bring in a new Clark Kent after James Gunn axed Henry Cavill’s future as the Kryptonian Prince right after taking the boss chair. It turns out the casting process is moving swiftly and six actors are moving to screen test to play Superman and Louis.

For the unversed, James has decided to shape Superman: Legacy as a root project and reintroduce Clark Kent in his freshly formed DCU. His version of the superhero is kept under wraps, but from what we have learned, he plans to have a young Kryptonian Prince fighting the odds in his life.

Now it looks like James Gunn has decided to speed up the process as he has begun screen testing six actors, three male and three female, to play Clark Kent and Louis Lane, respectively, in Superman: Legacy. Of course, Nicholas Hoult is one of them; it also includes Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a viral tweet by Twitter user Borys Kit, James Gunn has begun screen testing six people for Superman: Legacy. He wrote, “Meanwhile, right now on the Warners lot, James Gunn is screen-testing Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney + Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor and Rachel Brosnahan, in full wardrobe & makeup, for the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane for SUPERMAN LEGACY.”

Here’s the tweet:

However, nothing is confirmed as of now, so this is also very much a rumour. James Gunn is surrounded by many questions, and let’s see if he chooses to answer them.

Superman: Legacy is slated for a July 11, 2025 release.

