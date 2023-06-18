There is too much happening in the DCU at this moment and keeping a track of all the parallel trajectories is fast becoming a task. One of the most trending things about the DCU right now is The Flash, that saw its theatrical release this very week. While the film has managed to impress most of the critics across the globe, the Box Office impact seems to be very lukewarm. But the fact that the movie sits right between the SnyderVerse and James Gunn’s new DCU has become the highlight. Did you know the original ending had Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot returning?

The Flash was one of its kind project that open gates for the timeline jumping in the DCU. This made way for a reunion where we saw Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton reprise their Batman, Gal Gadot coming back to play Wonder Woman, Nicholas Cage as Superman, and of course, Henry Cavill’s presence. The movie brought them all together before the new age of the studio began.

However, if the latest reports now are anything to go by, The Flash’s original ending that was written by Warner Bros. co-CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, was not the one that you saw on the big screen but had Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot in it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, the original ending of The Flash was supposed to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. But James Gunn and Peter Safran after coming to power decided to scrap it and change it to a version that sat in their plan for DCU.

If you aren’t aware, the first thing that the new bosses did after joining DCU was to show Henry Cavill the door right after he had announced his return as Superman, and the buzz was that Man Of Steel 2 is in the making. So it isn’t a surprise that they cancelled an ending that promotes The Witcher star. As for Gadot, her future as Diana Prince is on unsettled waters after the Patty Jenkins exit row. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

