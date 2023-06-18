The comic book universes have lured almost everyone, from the audience to the creative folks involved in filmmaking, to grab a share in it. Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCU have so far welcomed the biggest of the names under their umbrella and made them play superheroes who have been iconic in the world of comics. The MCU, of course, leads the race with the majority of A-listers fighting their big villains throughout their phases. Now, it turns out even James Gunn doesn’t want to stay behind as he eyes Tom Cruise.

For if you are unaware, James has joined DCU as the co-boss and giving the universe a new shape. Meanwhile, Tom has forever been in rumours for superhero flicks; mostly, he has been speculated to be Marvel’s Iron Man more than once. But interestingly, he might be one of the only few bigwigs who haven’t entered any comic book universes even once.

Looks like James Gunn is here to change that and wants to hire Tom Cruise to play a doomed DCU character that was last played by Ryan Reynolds in a super flop venture. Yes, we are talking about Green Lantern. Keep reading to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

The news comes from a viral Twitter handle that goes by the names KC Walsh(@TheComixKid). The scooper reveals that Tom Cruise watching The Flash was not a PR stunt, but DCU bosses are apparently eying him for a significant role in their newly formed lineup. The handle then revealed that the character was none other than Green Lantern, aka Hal Jordan. Earlier, played by Ryan Reynolds, the franchise didn’t have an impressive run.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Tom Cruise seeing The Flash was not a PR stunt, they are courting him for a project https://t.co/P7US1IBdu3 — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 17, 2023

WB/DC have been trying to get Tom Cruise involved for almost a decade at this point, he was gonna be Hal Jordan at one point https://t.co/dUdCWzw1qf — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, James Gunn is right now working on Superman: Legacy, which will be the first movie in Chapter One: Gods And Monsters.

