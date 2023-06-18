While the phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving swiftly. One of the most anticipated movies in the roaster is Brie Larson led The Marvels and the curiosity to see two new partners with her is at its all time high. First reactions for the movie are in after studio reportedly screened the film for a test audience.

Multiple Marvel insiders have confirmed that the screening took place, and that fans reacted positively to the early cut.

ViewerAnon tweeted: “I heard it went well – the audience seemed to enjoy it as did all of my sources.”

Meanwhile, BigScreenLeaks also tweeted that he had heard some positive reactions for the flick.

He tweeted: “the people I have spoken to enjoyed the film and it sounds like most of the audience did as well.”

Interestingly, this screening has been a change to the form for Marvel, who typically do internal test screenings, whereas this screening for ‘The Marvels’ was a public test screening, which may mean more critical reactions.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in leading roles. It is right now slated for a November 10, 2023 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Are you excited for ‘The Marvels’?

