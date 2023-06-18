One of the most spoken about things and one that has fire always around it to keep it forever heated is the divorce battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two have been at loggerheads ever since they filed for a divorce in 2016. This means they have been fighting for separation for a major part of a decade already with no end in sight. The battle also includes the custody war for their six children, which has now started taking a toll on them.

Brad and Angelina, who got married in 2014 after a famous affair, chose to part ways in just two years as they filed for divorce in 2016. They together are parents to six children, namely Maddox (21), Pax (19), Zahara (18), Shiloh (17), and twins Knox and Vivienne are now 14-year-old teenagers. While they were all either toddlers or too young when the divorce was initiated, they are all now grown up.

And this has certainly made them assess the battle their parents are at relentlessly against each other for the past six years now. As per a report, children are now requesting Angelina Jolie to stop and are fine with their father, Brad Pitt. Keep reading to know about this interesting update of the day.

As per a Marca report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have now requested their mother to stop the battle. A source close to the development said, “The war is far from over; Angie can’t help herself. She still wants payback for Brad’s part in ruining their marriage. Meanwhile, he has been sober and much more clearheaded about where they both went wrong, so he’s refusing to back down anymore. He’s had enough and won’t just roll over and give Angelina what she wants.”

The children were technically the centrepiece of the divorce battle, and both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been refusing to step back from it. The source claimed that “Angelina doesn’t want to let her fight for sole custody go, but the children are growing up, and even they tell their mom it’s time to stop. The kids are fine with Brad. With maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him.”

“Angie goes through periods of wanting to move on from Brad and live her life and then pure resentment toward him, Brad would have settled things a long time ago, and at this point, he’s spent millions on legal fees. They both have. The situation is ridiculous,” concluded the source.

