Michael B Jordan is among the most popular Hollywood celebrities. Throughout his illustrious acting career, the actor has been a part of several award-winning films and has even done some TV shows. Apart from this, the actor also once ventured into the business industry with his rum brand but soon fell into controversy over its name. Scroll down to read what happened.

Jordan has been in showbiz for over two decades now as he started off as a child actor. Throughout his career, the actor has explored various genres and has been a part of different film franchises, including Black Panther.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2021, like many other stars, Michael B Jordan began his rum brand and named it J’Ouvert. However, he soon attracted controversies as the name of his brand upset a Caribbean community. As per The Hollywood Reporter, some people of Caribbean descent accused Jordan of cultural appropriation. The reason behind the same was that J’Ouvert had a historical significance to the Caribbean diaspora, and the actor was not Caribbean. Moreover, the meaning of the term, which marked the commencement of the festival of Trinidad and Tobago, which partly honours emancipation from slavery, raised many eyebrows.

When Michael B Jordan came across how a Caribbean community was upset with the brand’s name, he obliged and revealed that he would change it. Taking to Instagram, the Creed star addressed the controversy and revealed he would change the brand’s name.

He wrote, “I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening.” Michae B Jordan continued, “A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations…We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Steven Spielberg Buried A Crew Member Alive For A Dead Body Scene, Dropped A Severed Head & Other Tricks To Get Realistic Gory Scene For Jaws

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News