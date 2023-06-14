When Michael B Jordan Revealed His Fans Wanted Him To Date A “Black Woman” Amid Romance Rumours With Kendall Jenner

Michael B Jordan has been in the industry for over two decades now. With every new move in his life, the actor never fails to make headlines, and he made huge ones after he was spotted leaving a star-studded event alongside Kendall Jenner. As fans could not stop sharing their views, both positive and negative, on the rumoured couple, the actor slammed them, calling the supermodel a friend.

Michael entered showbiz at an early age and landed his first role in 1999. He further got a major part in the 2001 film Hardball and further continued to do smaller gigs. His breakthrough came with the 2006 HBO drama The Wire.

In 2015, both Jordan and Jenner attended the star-studded Met Gala only to spark dating rumours. Amid a huge flock of paparazzi, the two were spotted leaving a party together. As the rumours went like wildfire, several sources claimed they were false. However, they did not convince fans, who had already started talking about them. As a result, the Creed star broke his silence and addressed why his fans were being hostile about the rumours.

In an interview with GQ, Michael B Jordan revealed that his fans were not happy about his dating rumours with Kendall Jenner. Clarifying there was nothing between them, he said, “It’s the world we live in. They see white and black. I don’t. Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough.”

The actor revealed how his black fans wanted him to date a woman of colour and not a white. Michael said, “People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f–king know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, though, right? A lot of black fans were feeling like ‘Oh, my god, he should have been with a black woman’ and that whole thing.”

The Black Panther star further made it clear that he was not ready for a relationship with any woman. He said, “I try and be focused. I told myself at a young age that I would sacrifice all my twenties to my work. I’m 28. I’ve got a year and a half left.” Michael B Jordan further listed another reason for staying single and said, “I’m emotionally unavailable. Until I find something that’s so undeniable that I can’t help myself. A lot of females don’t agree with this agenda.”

