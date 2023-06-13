Michael B Jordan is among the Hollywood A-list stars with a picturesque career. With his performance in various movies, the actor has showcased his acting mettle and proved there is no other performer like him. As the actor also enjoys a massive fan following, he has sometimes taken advantage of the same.

Michael began his acting career at an early age and landed his first role in 1999. He further landed a role in the 2001 Hardball and continued with his gigs. His breakthrough came with a role in the 2006 HBO drama The Wire.

While the actor has played some stunning roles throughout his illustrious career, his film series Creed has a separate fanbase. In order to promote Creed II, the actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 and interacted with the show host and Chrissy Teigen, who accompanied them as a co-host.

During the show, the two hosts talked about Michael D Jordan’s exceptional career and fan following and added that despite his fame, he was still single. In his response, the Black Panther star said that due to his crazy work schedule, he did not find time to get romantically involved. However, his answer did not convince the hosts, as they kept staring at him.

Soon, Chrissy asked the actor a personal question, “Have you ever hooked up via Direct Messages?” Jordan did not hesitate and quickly said, “Yes, yes I have. I’m human, I’m human.” As the studio audience went gaga over his reply, the actor soon clarified that he does not do that often.

While the actor must have been prepared for a ton of texts from his fans after the episode, Chrissy Teigen informed him that her assistant would also reach out to him. Poking fun about the same, she added, “She’s ready for kids, everything,” leaving Michael B Jordan blushing.

