With every new episode, The Idol is finding itself to come more and more under fire. The show stars Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead roles. Apart from the two, it also marks the acting debut of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who has been making headlines ever since her first appearance in the show’s trailer. As a new episode of the show recently aired, Jennie’s fans are left divided. As many liked to see how tables turn when the K-Pop star’s character shows its true colours, others are disgusted with her and The Weeknd’s dialogues.

Jennie began her musical career along with her three bandmates, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, in 2016. Ahead of her debut, she trained under YG Entertainment for four years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennie plays the role of Dyanne, a background dancer and a good friend of Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn. There was a lot of buzz around The Idol ever since its makers released its first trailer. When the show’s first episode aired on June 6, a s*nsual dance performance by Jennie grabbed attention. In the second episode of the season, it turned out that Jennie is actually playing a negative role.

She has befriended Jocelyn on The Weeknd’s Tedros’ request and also had a long s*xual relationship with the cult leader. In one of the scenes, Dyanne asks Tedros, “Is she (Jocelyn) a f*ck better than me?” Jennie also showcased her singing prowess in the show but the lyrics did not fit well with fans. One of the scenes also saw Tedros saying, “Imagine my tongue on your p*ssy. My fat tongue. I wanna grab you by the ass while I suffocate you with my c*ck. I want you to choke on it.”

I definitely didn't expect to see Jennie playing a villain in the show. But I love it.#TheIdol #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/GDMj3oGuHb — Kevin Tarazi. (@KevinTarazi) June 12, 2023

BLACKPINK’s fans, aka BLINKS, are blaming the show’s scripts for as one of them said, “as much as i hate this jennie didn’t do bad the script really did it tho,” another penned, “Jennie seems fine to me, it’s really the weekend dragging it in addition to the bad script. Idk this just seems boring.”

A third user wrote, “this is the shittiest script. free jennie.”

What are your views on The Idol’s Episode 2? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: After Johnny Depp’s Jeanne Du Barry, Amber Heard To Return To Hollywood & Take The Global Stage! Here Are The Big Plans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News