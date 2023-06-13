Amber Heard is one of the A-listers of Hollywood whose life turned upside down after the controversial trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Post having a few beautiful marital moments, Amber and Depp’s relationship started to sour, and it came to notice when Amber filed a defamation case against him. However, the actress couldn’t win the trial, and after losing it to Depp, she moved to Spain to spend some time with her younger daughter, as reports suggested.

There were reports that Amber had left Hollywood for good and got settled in Spain. However, now new reports are doing rounds that she is all ready to make her first public appearance after all the controversies. Keep scrolling to read further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weeks after Amber Heard confirms that her life as an actor is not over yet and that she will return to Hollywood, new reports suggest that she will make a public appearance soon at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, on June 24. According to Deadline, Heard will be gracing the red carpet of the film festival for her upcoming movie ‘In The Fire’.

This will be her first appearance since losing the defamation trial to her ex-husband Johnny Depp and moving to Spain. Well, Amber is reported to be walking with Conor Allyn (the film’s director) and her co-star Eduardo Noriego.

Even though Amber Heard is not in Hollywood, she likes to get attention from the media. Since the move to Spain, she has been papped many times with her daughter and even was spotted giving away autographs. Last month, Heard shared that her acting career is not over in an interview with Spain’s local reporters. When asked whether she would return or not, the Aquaman actress promptly answered, “Oh yes. I keep moving forward. That’s life.”

Amber’s representative hasn’t confirmed it yet. But it would be a brave decision to walk the red carpet once again. What do you think? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Superman: Woman Of Tomorrow Being Shaped At DCU Pitching Sasha Calle As A Direct Henry Cavill Replacement – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News