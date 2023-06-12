All the eyes are right now on every single move made by James Gunn and Peter Safran, who has taken the boss chairs at the DCU a couple of months back. But the most talked about factor out of all is what they decide to do with the Superman franchise. One of the first things they did as the new bosses when they joined the studio was to axe Henry Cavill’s future as Clark Kent, after he had just announced his comeback with Black Adam. So now, since they shape Superman: Legacy, and find their new Kryptonian Prince, reports say there is another Blue Boy Scout movie in the making.

James Gunn, with Safran, has announced a new turn to the DCU bus and have almost scrapped the old timeline that was also very much dominated by Zack Snyder’s SnyderVerse. So when Gunn announced Superman: Legacy of DCU Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters, everyone thought it was a brave decision. But the streak of brave decision continues.

Now as per a new report, a new project around the same franchise is already in the making at the DCU. The studio is building a female centric project titled Superman: Woman Of Tomorrow as we speak, and will have Superwoman lead the show making it the direct replacement of Henry Cavill in an attempt to fill the void left by him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Vampire Diaries fame Ana Nogueira has been roped in to write Superman: Woman Of Tomorrow. The actor who is also a talented theatre artist and a brilliant writer, was the first to be signed as a writer in the DCU. She was working on a very secret coveted project as per the reports back in the day. And now it is revealed that it was this.

The report also says that Superman: Woman Of Tomorrow will be led by Sasha Calle, who will be seen playing Superwoman in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and others this week. She will also be a direct replacement for Henry Cavill, who was unceremoniously shown the exit. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

