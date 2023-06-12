The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing quite massively as it opens doors for not just the biggest of the Hollywood stars, but also some very nuanced actors and filmmakers from various parts of the world. With Simu Liu, Chloé Zhao, Ryan Coogler, Late Chadwick Boseman pushing the boundaries in the universe, the studio now, as per the report, aims to get more inclusive, so to so that there is now talks of a MCU’s first South Asian Superhero team. And if that was less exciting, the studio is also set to introduce another Asian lead, and the actor they are eyeing is none other than BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim.

Yes, you aren’t dreaming and this rumour might soon become reality. The MCU, since they introduce Shang-Chi in the successful standalone movie, have been working hard on bringing more South Asian Superheroes to their camp. Ms. Marvel was yet another example of the same that starred Iman Vellami and also featured Farhan Akhtar in a special cameo.

Now as we wait for more representation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses have decided to introduce a new superhero who will be a K-Pop artist in the MCU timeline, and will probably be played by none other than the very famous Jennie of the BLACKPINK band. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Jennie, as per a CBR report, is set to play Luna Snow, a K-pop singer who has magical powers and is a superhero. The character is comparatively and is recently introduced to the comics after the games. It was created by Marvel Games’ Danny Koo, Bill Rosemann, Netmarble’s Min Kyun Kim, and JeeHyung Lee for the mobile game Marvel Future Fight.

Luna Snow made her first comic appearance and in writer Greg Pak and artist Gang Hyuk Lim’s War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 from 2019. Said to be played by BLACKPINK’s Jennie is part of the K-pop group 4L1T before she goes on to gaining ice-based superpowers. While all of this is already very exciting, the report also revealed that she would also be a part of the MCU’s first Asian Superhero team. Whether this is the Age Of Atlas or something entirely different is a mystery, that time will solve.

