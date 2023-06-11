American drama television series The Idol premiered last weekend after a prolonged wait. Needless to say, the first episode stunned all the viewers as it featured several bold scenes with extreme nudity and a few controversial dialogues. Now Johnny Depp, Lily Rose-Depp’s father, has reviewed her series.

Lily portrays an ambitious pop diva who decides to reclaim her reputation as the sexiest pop artist in America after having a mental breakdown that necessitates the cancellation of her last tour. She then starts a complicated relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd), a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult.

As per Page Six report, a Cannes attendee claimed that the second episode features ‘graphic s*x scenes’, which is much worse than the first episode. The graphic s*x scenes made audience members at the film festival uncomfortable, as many were even shocked.

While we’ll have to wait and see what the episode has in store for viewers, a report revealed that Johnny Depp is ‘glad’ that his daughter Lily is a part of such a contentious and risky show. A source told Daily Mail, “Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her. He loves that she is her own person and becoming her own actress. She isn’t resting her career on his success.”

“He loves that she is such a strong person, especially now that she has gotten some extra attention with her recent role in The Idol. He is proud of her and not lending anything to the extra chatter and drama that the role brings. He believes that she must be doing something right since the role is getting so much attention, and he is proud of her success,” the source added.

Numerous factors have led to a significant backlash against The Idol. Many users complained on social media about the show’s ‘vulgar’ and ‘provocative’ nature. The creators have not addressed the backlash yet.

