Hailey Rhode Baldwin, the American supermodel, is living the best of her time after marrying the love of her life Justin Bieber. She is also successfully running her beauty brand Rhode Beauty being an entrepreneur. However, her cold war with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez will never die down, and their separate fanbase probably won’t let them. Today, we stumbled upon a video when Hailey could be seen running behind rapper Jaden Smith. Watch it below!

Jaden Smith is an American rapper who has carved his path in the music industry and has received many accolades, including Teen Choice Award, an MTV Movie Award, a BET Award and a Young Artist Award. He has even got nominations for a Grammy Award, two NAACP Image Awards and an Empire Award.

An old video is resurfacing all over social media platforms after a Selenator shared the video clip on Instagram. In the video, Hailey Bieber can be seen rushing towards Jaden Smith on the red carpet. And breaking the line, she ran to get his attention and hug him. In the clip, Hailey couldn’t keep her hands to herself. And Jaden can be seen taken aback with her gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina (@aria.___)

Hailey Bieber, in the video, looked quite gorgeous in a black sequinned sheer dress and matched the look with her blonde hair. Well, as soon as the clip went viral, netizens started to clap back at Hailey’s gesture.

One wrote, “Is she’s always running after celebrities?😂😭”

Another one commented on the video, “It giving ‘pick me, choose me, love me’.”

One of the comments read as, “She just wanted attention when no one cares about her at all😂😂😂”

One even called her “Cringe”, and another one slammed by saying, “Trying to be famous”.

Well, do you think Hailey has ever shown poise and dignity? Let us know in the comments.

