Val Kilmer is known for his meaty roles in massive projects like Top Gun, Batman Forever and others. However, once he had opened up about the gay character he played in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and rated who’s a better kisser between Robert Downey Jr or Colin Farrell. Even if it’s TMI, we are interested to know, are you? Then keep scrolling below to read further.

Robert Downey Jr and Colin Farrell both are A-listers of Hollywood and carved their own path in the industry with their acting skills. While RDJ went ahead and created his name as Iron Man in the Marvel universe, the Irish actor Colin served a variety of roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview with The Guardian, Val Kilmer, while talking about his character in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and other stuff, when asked if he would ever reprise a gay role in future, the Top Gun actor had shared that he would do it if it was with Robert Downey Jr. He said, “I certainly would! I don’t know how I’d feel about having an actual relationship – separate from Robert. I think it’s got to be Robert or no one. It’s gonna be in my contract.”

Val Kilmer further recalled that he had kissed Colin Farrell, other Robert in the past. Calling Colin a ‘sloppy kisser’, he had said, “You know, the only other guy I’ve kissed was Colin Farrell, and Robert was … better. Colin’s sloppy. Well no, not sloppy – but he’s not a giver.”

When Val was further asked whether there was tongue involved, the actor jokingly shared, “Little bit. He really did. And there was some groping too. He looks like a groper, doesn’t he?”

Well, Robert Downey Jr definitely lives a colourful life. From actors to actresses, everyone is still quite smitten with the actor. What do you say?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Megan Fox’s Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Calls Child Abuse Claims Against Her ‘Totally Bogus’ & Adds, “This Robby Starbuck Person Is Full Of S**t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News