Megan Fox has been recently accused of abusing her sons by music video director Robby Starbuck, who is also a political commentator. Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green has always praised Megan for her parenting skills, and this time too, he did not refrain from slamming the music video director for his outrageous comments and rubbished it by calling it a ‘totally bogus story’, and here’s everything else he said in defence of his ex.

Brian and Megan met each other on the sets of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004, and they began dating after that, followed by tying the knot in 2010. The couple has three sons, namely Noah, Bodhi and Journey, and as per Robby, Megan forced two of her sons to wear girls’ clothes which led the boys to break down, and he posted it on his social media handle a few days back.

Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle to blast the music video director Robby Starbuck and recently, while speaking to TMZ, Brian Austin Green supported Fox and slammed Robby too. Brian said, “It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin further said, “As a society, I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of s**t, and I have no idea who he is.”

For the unversed, Robby Starbuck took to Twitter and posted a family photo of Megan Fox with her three sons and wrote, “These are [Megan’s] sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.” Further adding the boys weren’t happy; however, Megan previously told several media outlets that if boys love princesses and a girl loves baseball, it’s their job to nurture them, which clearly showcased her broadminded thinking.

