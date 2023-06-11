Megan Fox is currently rebuilding her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The duo was so in love since they announced their romance in 2020 and went onto get engaged last year. But reports suggest there was major trouble in paradise. Amidst it all, music video director Robby Starbuck has made some shocking claims on the Transformers stars and accused her of abusing her sons. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Megan began dating actor Brian Austin Green in 2004. They got married in 2010 in a private ceremony and are blessed with three sons. In May 2020, the couple filed for divorce, which was finalized in October, 2021. While Fox moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, her ex-husband is now with Sharna Burgess.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robby Starbuck took to his social media handle and shared pictures of Megan Fox with her three boys. The caption read, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse, pray for them.”

The shocking allegations were addressed by Megan Fox, who reacted, “hey @robbystarbuck i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser but let me teach you something… irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you fucked with the wrong witch.”

Take a look her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson Wanted An Antithesis Of Fast & Furious In The Hobbs & Shaw Sequel & Recalled Pitching Its Plot, “Let’s Disrupt Things A Little Bit”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News