Dwayne Johnson has many well-known roles, and Agent Luke Hobbs from the Fast & Furious franchise is one of them. While the franchise did make The Rock gain many more fans worldwide, it also saw him and the series’ lead actor ‘Dom’ Vin Diesel clash horns. This eventually led to the ‘Black Adam’ announcing that he would not return to the F&F film after The Fate of the Furious.

He, however, added that he would still be starring in the sequel to the franchise’s spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In 2021, the actor revealed in an interview that he wanted the sequel of Hobbs & Shaw to have a much different storyline than the films in the Fast & Furious franchise. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Fandomwire, during an interview with SiriusXM, Dwayne Johnson said, “So when it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.’ And I pitched it, and they all loved it. It would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on, in this case, I still want to do the quintessential Hobbs movie. That, without giving it away, you watch a man walk off into the sunset.”

Dwayne Johnson further revealed that the writers at Universal Studios loved the plot that he pitched for a sequel of Hobbs & Shaw. He said, “Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said,’ You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.’ So we’ll see.”

As reported by the website, the release date for the Hobbs & Shaw sequel movie is unclear. The film can come out in early 2025 – before the release of Fast 11, or it can also come out after the release of Fast 11 to connect the events leading up to Fast 12 in 2026.

While Dwayne Johnson has previously stated that he would be bidding on the Fast & Furious franchise with the sequel of Hobbs & Shaw, the actor appeared in the mid-credits scene of Fast X and is set to reprise his role as Agent Luke Hobbs once more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Once Confessed She’s Sent Lusty S*x Texts & Years Later Fans Realised She Was Possibly Talking About Phone S*x Sessions With Nick Jonas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News