Morgan Freeman is widely known as an actor who doesn’t age. The man has been a part of the entertainment industry for so long and just like every popular celebrity, he too faced the heat from time to time due to some shocking controversies. One such controversial row happened 5 years back when several women came out accusing him of s*xual harassment. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, Freeman has gained huge fame across the globe. He’s well known for his roles in Street Smart, The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty and many others. However, this glory did suffer a dent due to multiple controversies and one of them is s*xual harassment accusations made against him in 2018. Today, in our throwback story, we’ll be taking at it.

In 2018, eight women came out and accused Morgan Freeman of s*xual harassment. One of them worked as a production assistant for Going In Style (2017), as per CNN. The film featured Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin and others in key roles. The alleged victim claimed that Freeman was lifting her skirt and was later stopped by his co-star Alan.