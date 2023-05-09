Batman and its leading heroes have always been fodder for headlines. From Ben Affleck to Christian Bale and then finally to Robert Pattinson. But do you remember the time when George Clooney donned the black suit? Yes, it was in 1997 when the actor starred in Batman & Robin, which turned out to be a disastrous call. A film no one wants to remember and a film that probably was one of the worst films coming out from the DC Universe.

So after delivering a disaster in Batman & Robin, Clooney was not very sure of the series and he shared the same thought with the other Batman, Ben Affleck, who called Clooney for advice on whether he should star in the series or not! However, Clooney’s suggestion was negative, which obviously was not paid much heed to Affleck.

While George Clooney discouraged Ben Affleck to star as Batman, he opened up about the advice he gave to the star. George Clooney admitted during a conversation with Howard Stern, “I’ve sort of had both rounds. I’ve been a big flop. I’ve bombed things, and I’ve had big successes. That doesn’t mean they listen. Ben didn’t listen to me and ended up doing a great job, and I was wrong.”

Ticket To Paradise actor further revealed that after Ben did not pay attention to his advice, he made sure to offer a warning out of concern since he was doing the film nonetheless. He said, “I can only impart my wisdom from my experience. I just said, ‘Don’t have n*pples on the suit.’”

George Clooney is perhaps the worst crape crusader and the actor at times has sportingly, jokingly, and self admittedly, talked about how his film Batman and Robin was weirdly disastrous. He once even took a sarcastic dig at Ben Affleck for ‘screwing up the franchise’ while he once told The Hollywood Reporters, “Ben Affleck, really? He’s got nothing on me!”

Talking about Ben Affleck, fans were emotional when the actor made an exit as Batman. For the unversed, in the past, Affleck was roped in to star, direct and write The Batman. He had to let the job go and never really got any solo Bruce Wayne flick to his credit. The movie then went into the hands of Matt Reeves, who then decided to bring in Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, and the rest is history.

Meanwhile, the first Batman, Michael Keaton, is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming film of the DC Universe, The Flash. During the events of The Flash, Michael Keaton’s Batman will be around 64 years old. The Flash will meet him in an alternate timeline where his mother is still alive and he bumps into Keaton’s Cape Crusader!

