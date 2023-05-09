The South Korean boy band BTS is currently on a hiatus amid their members’ military enlistment. After the band’s eldest member Jin, J-Hope became the second member to begin his military training. As BTS fan ARMY was left emotional following J-Hope’s enlistment, he recently sent a message to his parents from the training centre.

BTS made its debut in 2013 with its seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga. After a long legal battle of considering the group out of the mandatory military training, the band’s members announced last year that they would fulfil their service for their country.

Jin began his military service in December, turning 30 years old. On April 18, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, joined the military and bid an emotional goodbye to his fans and bandmates. As the ARMY was concerned about how Hobi must be doing at the centre, some of his photos brought them calm.

Now, on the occasion of Parents’ Day, which is celebrated on May 8 in South Korea, The Camp, the official website of the Korean military to update the trainees’ families, released a new picture of the Future singer. In the photo, J-Hope could be seen holding a hand-written message for his parents as he smiled at the camera. The message read, “Mom, dad, I’m greeting you in celebration of Parents’ Day. Thank you for giving birth to and raising me. I love you. Your son Hoseok.”

[EN]~~Mom and Dad Greetings in celebration of Mother's Day. Thank you for giving birth and raising me, your son Hoseok❤️💐 ~Happy parents day in advance to all the responsible parents worldwide 🫶🌹. pic.twitter.com/yzWBHzh8C5 — J-HOPE of BTS (@__BTS_JHOPE_) May 7, 2023

J-Hope’s pictures have left the BTS ARMY emotional as they cannot stop reacting to it. A fan wrote, “oh it’s so cute your parents must be very proud of you happy parents day,” while another penned, “You are an exemplary man, wonderful with a lot of love and affection, very grateful to your parents who gave you life.”

“Thank you my love, and congratulations to your parents for raising such a special son,” wrote a third user.

A fourth one penned, “J-Hope that was so beautiful.”

