BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is reaching new heights with every passing day. The K-Pop star is leaving everyone spellbound with his new achievements and now his sultry pictures from his latest collaboration with Calvin Klein. If you are looking for thirst traps, Jungkook’s latest photoshoot has got you covered.

Reports of the 25-year-old singer signing a deal with Calvin Klein were making rounds recently. Ever since the clothing brand released a teaser featuring the BTS’ member, their fan ARMY could not help but drool over his looks.

Calvin Klein recently dropped the most awaited pictures of Jungkook in iconic denim as a part of the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign. The BTS member left no stone unturned in making his fans’ eyes pop with his s*xy body. While CK shared the music sensation’s monochrome snaps, Harper’s Bazaar Singapore provided ARMY with the original pictures.

In one of the photos, Jungkook could be seen sporting a denim jacket on his bare body and pairing it with jeans. He flaunted his chiselled body, abs, and also CK’s signature white briefs. Sharing the monochrome photos, CK wrote, “Introducing Jung Kook. The global icon in iconic denim.”

In another photo, the Left and Right singer wore a white denim shirt on a matching Calvin Klein t-shirt. He also donned a pair of light blue jeans and showcased his tattoos. For the photoshoot, Jungkook wore a lip ring and sported a messy hairdo.

The caption of Jungkook’s advertisement for Calvin Klein read, “What makes an icon? Introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim.” Watch the clip here.

Reacting to the clip, an IG user wrote, “He’s amazing, that’s the best business decision you’ve ever made, I’m sure! Lol” while another fan penned, “My soul left my body.”

A third fan wrote, “It’s more like introducing Calvin Klein on JUNGKOOK.”

“WE ARE ALSO GETTING THE MODEL WITH THE PRODUCT RIGHT??????” wrote a fourth one.

What are your views about Jungkook x Calvin Klein? Let us know in the comments.

