Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has emerged as one of the most liked action movies of all time. As it has received a fantastic response from the audiences, many still have not accepted that the fourth installment could mean the end of the character of Reeves’ eponymous assassin. However, it seems like the director Chad Stahelski may not be done with the franchise as he admits that John Wick 5’s potential plot is a mystery to him at this time.

The franchise’s fourth installment finally saw the titular character on a path to freedom from the High Table. Shocking it was for the fans to watch him buried next to his late wife, especially when John Wick 5 was initially set to be filmed right after the fourth movie. Read on to find out what the director had to say about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Screenrant, the outlet had an exclusive talk with John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski and talked about the franchise’s potential future. After the seeming death of the titular character, the director confirmed that a sequel could be a possibility accepting the plot is still a mystery to him.

“I don’t know what John Wick 5 is right now. I may have thoughts, ideas, and fragments of stuff, but I think I need a little time to breathe and see how this one does. All I see when I watch are my mistakes and shortcomings”, said John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Being one of the most liked action movie franchises of all time, John Wick 5 was still possible in spite of the character’s death at the end of John Wick: Chapter. However, the director, not the actor, would turn down a possible return in the future as a sign of fan service. Not to forget, the credit scenes of the movie expanded the universe setting up a tense confrontation between Donnie Yen’s Caine and Rina Sawayama’s Akira.

While the potential John Wick 5 still remains a mystery, let us know what you think about it!

Must Read: Bella Hadid’s Story About Not Having Designer Items Until High School Is Making Netizens Laugh & Say “This Family Makes The Kardashians Look Down To Earth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News