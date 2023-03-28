The former One Direction members are burning social media with their romance rumours. Recently, Zayn Malik was spotted with Selena Gomez and Harry Styles with Emily Ratajkowski! This weekend, Emily and Styles were allegedly seen kissing on the street in Tokyo. It may be unknown to many people that Emily is friends with Harry’s ex Olivia Wilde. Or should we say she was friends with her, after what she pulled off? A source has reported that Ratajkowski is allegedly repenting her actions and asking Wilde for forgiveness for breaching the girl code!

For the unversed, Harry and Olivia dated for nearly two years before calling it quits last year. While Emily was linked with comedian Eric Andre, their n*de pics went viral around Valentine’s day. While Olivia and Emily were spotted together on more than one occasion. Let’s see what the model has to say about her sticking her tongue down Harry‘s throat.

As per a report on Page Six, a source revealed that Emily Ratajkowski is “begging for her [Olivia Wilde] forgiveness.” They further commented, “This is betrayal.” However, the source also mentioned that the actor/director is staying away from all the drama. They said, “She is staying far away from this and taking the high road. She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess.” Just earlier this month both the ladies were spotted hanging out together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party. They were accompanied by British model Adwoa Aboah.

The report further mentions, when Olivia Wilde faced flak for dating Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski was one of them who defended her. At that time she said that she felt ‘protective’ towards Olivia. She told Elle UK, “In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches. . .There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it, I feel very protective.”

