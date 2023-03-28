Friends is one of the most iconic series ever and holds a special place in almost every fan’s heart. Hollywood celebrities loved the show when it was running on air and often made guest appearances on it. In one such episode, actress Brooke Shields appeared as Joey’s (played by Matt LeBlanc) obsessive girlfriend, Erica. While the viewers enjoyed her cameo, it created a major riff in her married life. Scroll on to learn more.

Brooke and former tennis player Andre Agassi were married from 1997 to 1999. Their divorce was the talk of the town as it was one of the most controversial celebrity splits of that year. Moreover, Brooke and Andre have now opened up about their versions of their separation and revealed some nasty details. The Suddenly Susan actress recently shared that her ex-husband was furious after watching her gig in Friend. He insulted her, which was the beginning of their marriage falling apart.

Brooke Shields played the role of Erica Ford in the second of Friends, in the episode ‘The One With Joey’s Porche.’ She was obsessed with Joey’s character Dr Drake Ramoray and could not differentiate between reality and fiction on the show. In one of her scenes, Joey cut his finger, and Erica licked his wound. This did not sit right with Andre Agassi, and he made a fuss out of it.

Andre Agassi was sitting in the audience was Brooke Shields was shooting the scene. Her ex-husband did not like it one bit and stormed off the set. As per Shields, he created an uproar and embarrassed her. While talking to The New Yorker, she said, “Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out. He said, “Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behaviour.” I’m, like, “It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?”

Brooke also added that her ex-husband’s some irrational behaviours could be linked to his addiction to using meth. She said, “I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point so that irrational behavior I’m sure had something to do with that. He went home and] smashed all his trophies. Who wins for that? That’s just—don’t!”

Andre Agassi might not have liked his ex-wife’s performance, but viewers loved Brooke Shields’s guest appearance on Friends.

