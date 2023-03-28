Charlie Puth is one of the most loved pop icons and has given us some amazing chartbusters. Recently when the internet is high on Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber’s drama, the singer decided to join the controversy with his sensational post. While the internet is rife with romance rumours of Gomez and Zayn Malik, the Attention singer has the netizens convinced that his now deleted Tweet shaded Selena? Keep reading to know what he said and more about it.

For the unversed, Selena and Charlie were allegedly hooking up in 2016. But it was short-lived and was never made public, unlike her relationship with Justin Bieber. The latest tweet comes after Selena‘s linkup rumours with the former One Direction member Zayn.

A Twitter account called Pop Tingz shared that Charlie Puth allegedly shaded Selena Gomez in his tweet from 25th March. The source captioned it, “In a now-deleted tweet Charlie Puth seemingly shades Selena Gomez referring to their song “Attention”. It was revealed that in 2017 Selena declined Charlie’s sexual advances.” The mentioned song Attention was released in 2017 and it was reported that the song was about Selena, this and ‘How Long’. The deleted tweet that created all the buzz read, “Attention’ is ‘about what you think it’s about.”

Check out the post below

In a now deleted tweet Charlie Puth seemingly shades Selena Gomez referring to their song “Attention”. It was revealed that in 2017 Selena declined Charlie’s sexual advances. pic.twitter.com/vgs0ildYht — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 27, 2023

The fans of Selena Gomez are quite fierce and loyal to her, hence they did not let the opportunity go without ripping Charlie Puth. One of the fans wrote, “Man this guy is BITTER”

Another commented, “he’s so obsessed with her…..”

A third user’s comment read, “he is so embarrassing my god”

One of the fourth Tweets read, “This keeps getting messier”

And a fifth one said, “i thought we all knew he never overcome the fact that selena rejected him,” followed by, “Why is this mediocre man always doing the MOST.”

A few days ago an old video clip from Charlie Puth’s concert was going viral where he could be seen yelling “F*ck you, Justin Bieber.” He was singing We don’t talk Anymore” and the video of that song featured Selena Gomez. But many in the comments shared that the alleged song Attention was for Bella Thorne. What are your thoughts on that? Let us know in the comments.

