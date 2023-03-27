Robert Downey Jr bid adieu to his most beloved character Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, as he died in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. While the actor was seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans have been eager to watch the actor return to his superhero role. Now, fans cannot help but manifest his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of them made a trailer for Iron Man 4.

RDJ began his journey in the MCU with the 2008 film Iron Man. His solo journey saw two more sequels to the movie, which came out in 2010 and 2013. Since then, fans have been willing to see the actor’s another solo adventure as the superhero.

Tony Stark sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame to stop Thanos and his army from eradicating half of earth’s population. Following the events of the 2019 film, Marvel Studios has introduced a bunch of new superheroes and showcased their journey. As the bosses of the Studios have introduced the audience to the new titles of MCU Phase 5, fans are hoping for the re-emergence of the superhero. Now, a YouTube channel called Screen Culture gave a sneak peek into the possibility of Tony Stark’s return with a fan-made trailer.

The trailer sees Katherine Langford as Morgan Stark visiting her father, Tony Stark‘s grave. The scene was taken from a deleted clip of Avengers: Endgame, which was provided to the fandom as a bonus. It further sees Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and also features Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts.

Watch the trailer here:

As the trailer is merely a fan’s creation, Marvel fans can only hope for RDJ’s return. However, keeping Marvel Studios’ history of surprising cameos in mind, its President, Kevin Feige, might make it happen. Till then, fans can only manifest to see RDJ in the iron suit again.

