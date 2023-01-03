She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, one of the most talked about MCU series in recent times, and has taken the internet by storm. While many were trolling the series for not being comic-accurate, the comic writers recently tweeted about the show being the “MOST comic book accurate show in the #MCU”. She-Hulk comic writer Dan Slott left no chance to defend the MCU adaptation of his comic.

While hitting back at the trolls, She-Hulk writer Dan Slott also targeted a scene particular from MCU’s first film, Iron Man 1. While sharing a tweet, he said, “have NO problem with Tony Stark having a stripper pole in his private jet in IRON MAN 1”. Dan Slott particularly compared the pole dancing scene from Iron Man 1 and said, “Tony Stark was paying to dance for *his* pleasure”. Since the internet world has been criticizing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Dan tried to settle the debate by cautiously saying “Spare me this newfound outrage”.

In another tweet, he also reveals that he had, “She-Hulk jumping rope in a bikini”. Later, he adds, “I had her karaokeing, dancing, & partying so hard it was causing structural damage to Avengers Mansion.”

People upset over #SheHulk twerking for fun with a celebrity that *she* liked… …somehow have NO problem with Tony Stark having a stripper pole in his private jet in IRON MAN 1– with women Tony Stark was paying to dance for *his* pleasure. Spare me this newfound outrage. pic.twitter.com/JDowsRXY7C — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

With the mixed reviews, She-Hulk MCU series has also been targeted for showing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in an unexpected role. Following his MCU debut, Daredevil was highly anticipated character that fans wanted to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the reasons that the series received hate was the poor representation of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. However, there has been no official update about the second season.

With that, fans are also excited to see Daredevil in a standalone series and many are also expecting to see Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk in the series. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

