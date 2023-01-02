It is no more an unknown piece of information that the bosses at Disney are doing everything possible to make Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars two of the most spectacular Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time. Over the past few months, since the two got announced, we have seen many rumors and speculations making rounds. The most prominent has always been about the multiple Spider-Man coming back. But what if we tell you there is now another team-up happening and one that has been pending for years?

For the unversed, both the Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will end Phase 6 and at large the Multiverse Saga. The makers are shaping one of the most epic climaxes. We already know how there is a possibility that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man might make his way To Secret Wars. But while we are all pumped up about this update, there is something even more exciting.

Now as per the latest update, Marvel’s heads are all set to bring together two superheroes who were set to unite years ago giving fans what they were manifesting for years. To kill the suspense, a new report says that Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man is going to join hands with none other than Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If you are unversed, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Hugh Jackman as Logan was set to join hands for a movie years ago but that never happened.

An insider on Twitter who goes by the handle MyTimeToShineH has now leaked that Tobey and Hugh will be fighting alongside in Avengers Secret Wars. In the tweet, they wrote, “Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman will meet and fight alongside each other in Secret Wars.”

Meanwhile, the tipster even went out to give some details on plots of the two films. Talking about it they said that The Kang Dynasty will be based on the New Avengers who will fight Kang The Conqueror. And Secret Wars will focus on heroes from other universes. By new they mean the newly formed league of superheroes most probably. But it will be interesting to see.

