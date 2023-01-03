Benedict Cumberbatch has been in the headlines for a major part of 2022. The actor first made news for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and then the Power Of The Dog which had an Oscar nod and a whole lot of Controversy. The Sherlock fame had questions bombarded about the two because even the Marvel product opened to mixed responses and some very harsh criticism. But while that was in the last year, looks like the actor is now opening his new year again with controversy, and this time It’s a legal problem.

For the unversed, Benedict’s hometown Barbados became an independent republic in November 2021 after being ruled by the British for nearly 400 years. The Caribbean nation now is free of the monarchy and the people as per reports now seek compensation for the Lavery from the families who profited from the colonial oppression of the nation.

This list that lists down the wealthy families and individuals from Barbados to be paying the people who suffered also includes Benedict Cumberbatch and he will also be involved in the legal case that will be filed by the citizens. The people have coined an entire plan to do so with everyone on that list. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, the government of Barbados is all set to seek reparations from a member of the British parliament whose ancestors owned the Drax Hall, which is one of the few operating sugar plantations on the island. If MP Richard Drax refuses/fails to voluntarily compensate on his family’s behalf, the people of Barbados plan to take the case to an international court to bring light on the slavery of their people. If this plan is succeeded, they will do the same with Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch.

The money obtained will be used to build the infrastructure of Barbados and the development of the nation. Benedict is yet to comment on this and the world is waiting for the same.

Benedict Cumberbatch has openly accepted the fact that he is the son of Abraham Parry Cumberbatch who got extremely rich after running a sugar plantation on the island. He even accepted how his mother suggested he take a stage name because his real had a family attached that had connections to slavery. Several of his family members are part of the British High Society and he is even a distant cousin of King Richard ll.

