After a long thirteen years of gap, James Cameron finally came up with the second installment of his Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water. Ever since its release, the audience has been appreciating the rich cinematic experience and the beautiful storyline. Even though James Cameron has been bashed before for the longest runtime of the movie, it didn’t affect either the box office or the makers of the franchise. However, recently, fans have been trolling Cameron once again as the filmmaker made a statement regarding the box office break-even but later changed it as well.

For the unversed, as per recent updates, Avatar 2 has already collected $1.40 billion at the worldwide box office, creating a massive buzz everywhere around. And from the looks of it, it seems the movie will mint more numbers in the future. However, given the budget of the film, Avatar 2 has to earn more moolah just to break-even.

However, James Cameron had once stated that Avatar 2 would atleast earn $2 billion at the box office to break even, but now the director has brought down the numbers to $1.5 billion, stating that he was “a little inaccurate” with the numbers according to Culture Crave.

As per their tweet, “James Cameron now says #AvatarTheWayOfWater needs to be around the 10th highest grossing film of all-time to break even” and now, the fans have been trolling the director for stating the wrong figures! One wrote, “Next week James Cameron will say it needs to make 3 billion to break even.”

James Cameron now says #AvatarTheWayOfWater needs to be around the 10th highest grossing film of all-time to break even This would mean $1.5B at the worldwide box office pic.twitter.com/RvcTRo5v02 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 1, 2023

Another fan commented, “Heard it needed 800M to break even. Now it’s 1.5B? Tomorrow it’s could be 3B. Looks like James Cameron saying the first number that comes to his mind.”

Looks like James Cameron saying the first number comes in his mind. — Ace Ventura (@petsleuth) January 2, 2023

One of the other comments can be read as, “Bro realized he overestimated how much it was going to make and decided to bring the number down a bit.”

Bro realized he overestimated how much it was going to make and decided to bring the number down a bit 😭 — Trey (@shinobuxtime) January 1, 2023

Another one penned, “what happened to needing $2 billion??”

One of them tweeted, “I feel like he is just blindly throwing darts for the break even Like he dont actually know the exact number of the total budget (production + marketing + theatre shares).”

I feel like he is just blindly throwing darts for the break even 😭 Like he dont actually know the exact number of the total budget (production + marketing + theatre shares). — Dandelion – I SEE YOU (@Dan_de_Leone) January 1, 2023

Well, this means James Cameron‘s Avatar 2, instead of beating the third or fourth highest grossing films, which are Titanic and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, can only acquire the spot of Furious 7, which is at number 10. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

