Avatar: The Way of Water has been having a phenomenal run for last two and a half weeks and that was seen from a quick-fire 300 Crore Club entry that it gained inside the third weekend itself. Post that Saturday and Sunday were huge as well, as a result of which a mighty number has been accumulated. The film made the most use of the holiday season that filled up the entire run so far.

Hence, all eyes were on how Monday would hold up since it was the beginning of working days in the new year. Of course, there is a bit of holiday factor still here since, in many key cities where Avatar 2 is doing excellent business, it was an off day at certain workplaces.

Hence, the drop wasn’t as huge as what would have otherwise come after such a long period of holidays. However, Avatar: The Way Of Water did go below the 10 crores mark, which was always on the cards.

Avatar: The Way Of Water collections came to 5.50 crores* and that’s still good enough since as long as a score of more than 5 crores was maintained, it would have been good enough. So far, the film has collected 331.50 crores* and in a couple of days from now, the lifetime numbers of Tiger Zinda Hai (339 25 crores) would be crossed as well.

There is going to be a flurry of records for the Hollywood biggie and it would be this film which would be saviour for the exhibition sector in a big way right through January till Pathaan arrives.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

