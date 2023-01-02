Avatar: The Way of Water did quite well on the first day of the new year as it brought in 15 crores* more. It was a big day as it is due to the Sunday factor and also a nationwide holiday in practically all establishments due to New Year kickstart. In fact had New Year fallen today then the collections would have been even bigger since late evening and night shows would have seen excellent occupancy as well. Also, early morning shows would have been better.

Still, all of this was compensated for by heavy rush in the afternoon and that resulted in excellent moolah coming in all over again. There wasn’t competition for Avatar: The Way Of Water from Hindi releases, though in Maharashtra – which is as it is not contributing optimally (though strictly on relative terms when compared with rest of the country).

The first choice turned out to be Riteish Deshmukh produced, directed and enacted Ved. The Marathi film has seen a huge release all over Maharashtra and is doing quite well there as well:

Coming to Avatar: The Way of Water, the film has now gathered 326 crores* already and is continuing to reaffirm its all time blockbuster status. It has already gone past the lifetime numbers of War (318 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (321 crores) in a matter of just 17 days and there is so much more yet to come since the next big release Pathaan is more than 20 days away.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

