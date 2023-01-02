James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is enjoying a splendid run at the Indian box office. Recently, it became the only Hollywood film to hit the 300 crore mark in India after Avengers: Endgame. While the collections are beyond 300 crores, it is now that the biggie has got an official ‘Hit’ verdict as it has recovered its hefty price. Keep reading to know more!

Upon its release in 2009, the first Avatar did superb business in India by making 141.25 crores. With such a success in the past, the sequel was always expected to fare much better. Also, there was a huge pre-release craze that clearly got reflected in pre-sales. The makers had an idea about the demand for Cameron‘s magnum opus, especially during the time when the Indian audience excitedly steps out to watch visual extravaganzas.

As per several reports, Avatar 2 makers had asked for a whopping 100 crores for distribution rights in the Telugu states alone. Reportedly, the film carries an India distribution cost of 150 crores. And yes, the cost has been recovered as it has earned 313 crores* nett in India so far. With that collection, the James Cameron directorial has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 163 crores, which equals ROI% to 108.66%.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, Avatar 2 is a box office Hit now!

Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide collection, Avatar 2 earned a total of $1.379 billion at the end of the New Year’s weekend. Out of this huge total, $957 million has come from international territories, while the rest of the numbers are from North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

