The season of re-releases continues and this time, it’s none other than Pawan Kalyan. Pawan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the Tollywood industry as his star power isn’t just restricted to social media. The man is actually bringing in huge box office numbers and Kushi is the latest example of it. Keep reading to know more!

In 2022, Pawan‘s Jalsa was arranged in special shows on the occasion of his birthday. As expected, fans flocked to theatres like crazy and at the end of the day, outstanding numbers were recorded at ticket windows. For the re-releases, Jalsa held the record of the highest collection ever with a gross of 3 crores across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Kushi, which was released on 31st December 2022, has surpassed Jalsa’s re-release collections. The film had special shows for just one day and still, the collections have been record-breaking. As per TrackTollywood.com, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has earned a gigantic total of 4.1 crores gross across the globe. Out of it, 3.6 crores gross comes from the Telugu states alone. The remaining 50 lakhs are coming from the rest of India and overseas.

So Kushi has crossed Jalsa re-release by a huge margin and it’s clear that Pawan Kalyan is competing with his own box office records. No other superstar is joining the re-release battle.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is reportedly scheduled to release during March or April 2023. For the magnum opus, the actor recently started practising martial arts after two decades.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Continues Its Golden Run, Nears Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.48 Billion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News