Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red and how. Ever since they made their relationship official, they are taking the web by storm with their lovey-dovey photos every time they post on social media. The duo has been in a romantic relationship for quite some years now. However, it was only a few years back, when they began to make public appearances together and became part of each other’s family gatherings.

Time and again reports of them tying the knot have surfaced on the web, but they have rubbished it every single time. The Ishqzaaade actor has even stated that he’s unlikely to get married until his sisters get married.

On the occasion of New Year, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to send warm wishes to her and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor’s fans and followers. The internet-breaking monochromatic photo is from their exotic vacation in Rajasthan where Malla is seen planting a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Hello 2023 …. Love n light.” Soon after the photo surfaced on the web, netizens trolled them.

A user wrote, “Aapki Movie Banani Chahiye “Second Hand Lovestory,” while another said, “Jis Umar me inke bacche maje lete us Umar me inki maa kisi or ke sath maje le rhe hai wah if m i right like my comments.” A third user wrote, “Mommy step son love still goin strong.” “mother and son are looking so good,” wrote fourth user.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are accompanied by other celebrity couples like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra.

Meanwhile, the duo was earlier in news when reports of Malaika Arora being pregnant had surfaced on the web. And it was arjun Kapoor who was quick to dismiss the rumours and blast the website and its journalist for spreading such rumours.

