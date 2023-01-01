Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020 and left a void in this world that can never be fulfilled. He wasn’t just a brilliant actor but also an amazing human being and his friends from the industry can vouch for this. In a recent interview his co-star and actor Amit Sadh opened up Sushant contemplating suicide and gave a very insightful response on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In fact, Amit opened up on experiencing the same phase and the people close to him helped him get over it. 2022 wasn’t great either for the entertainment industry and we recently lost 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma who also committed suicide on the sets of her show ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ on December 24th, 2022.

In an interview with ETimes, Amit Sadh opened up on experiencing a dark phase like Sushant Singh Rajput in his life and said, “People have to become better. We need to become kind and gentle. I have been very fortunate that I’ve had good people in my life. When I was going through the phase, a few genuine people called me, spoke to me and I felt okay after a few days. Everyone has parents, grandparents and family. But for people in the movie business, we spend the maximum time with ourselves and our colleagues. We tend to work long hours, sometimes 12 to 18 hours on a set. So we end up spending more time with our co-workers than we do with our family.”

Amit Sadh continued and said, “Invariably, since we spend so much more time with our industry friends and colleagues it’s important to be nicer to each other. We should be more polite. Uss se log bach jate hain (People can be saved that way). It is when we receive love is when we get hope. When you criticize a person, disappoint them, demean them, you will bring sorrow to their life. Jab insaan ki zindagi mein dukh aata hai, uska dimag kharab ho jata hai (People lose their mind when they’re subjected to sorrow). Tab woh insaan galat cheezon ke bare mein sochne lagta hai (That’s when people start thinking the wrong way). I am talking about this out of my own experience. I was lucky and fortunate that I got out of that phase, but it was the people around me who helped me. We just need to be nice to each other irrespective of whether you are a big star or a small technician.”

That indeed is a very insightful answer and a way to look at things keeping in mind the perspective of others.

What are your thoughts on Amit contemplating suicide on his own and working his way through the dark phase in his life? Tell us in the space below.

